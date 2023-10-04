Cool Days on the Way this Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions overnight Wednesday with temperatures in the low-60s. A cool feature in the Wednesday night sky is the pass over of the ISS between 8:19 PM - 8:24 PM, which will be almost 90 degrees above the horizon in the NE direction.

ISS Pass Over (WTVM Weather)

The warmer afternoons with temperatures in the mid-80s will be coming to an end shortly, but before then expect temperatures to remain in the mid- to upper-80s Thursday and Friday. Friday is our transition day across the Valley with a cold front beginning to move through area. Thursday we will start the day with mostly sunny skies before becoming partly cloudy; Friday expect mostly cloudy conditions and an isolated shower/storm. The rain coverage for Friday remains hit or miss with some areas seeing rain and other remaining dry; rain coverage on Friday is 20%. After the passage of the cold front through the area, we will be left with temperatures that feel like fall!

Weekend Forecast (WTVM Weather)

Forecast high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are in the low- to mid-70s, with morning lows Sunday and Monday morning in the upper-40s for most locations. Heading into this weekend expect mostly sunny conditions and some windy conditions, especially on Saturday where winds will be out of the N/NW.

