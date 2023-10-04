Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cool Days on the Way this Weekend

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions overnight Wednesday with temperatures in the low-60s. A cool feature in the Wednesday night sky is the pass over of the ISS between 8:19 PM - 8:24 PM, which will be almost 90 degrees above the horizon in the NE direction.

ISS Pass Over
ISS Pass Over(WTVM Weather)

The warmer afternoons with temperatures in the mid-80s will be coming to an end shortly, but before then expect temperatures to remain in the mid- to upper-80s Thursday and Friday. Friday is our transition day across the Valley with a cold front beginning to move through area. Thursday we will start the day with mostly sunny skies before becoming partly cloudy; Friday expect mostly cloudy conditions and an isolated shower/storm. The rain coverage for Friday remains hit or miss with some areas seeing rain and other remaining dry; rain coverage on Friday is 20%. After the passage of the cold front through the area, we will be left with temperatures that feel like fall!

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Forecast high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are in the low- to mid-70s, with morning lows Sunday and Monday morning in the upper-40s for most locations. Heading into this weekend expect mostly sunny conditions and some windy conditions, especially on Saturday where winds will be out of the N/NW.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigdon Road police presence
Victim in deadly Rigdon Road shooting linked to 2021 involuntary manslaughter case
Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Auburn minor in custody after alleged assault on North College St.
Auburn minor in custody after alleged assault on North College St.
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
Death investigation on Toney Drive
Columbus authorities continue investigation on fatal shooting of 3-year-old girl

Latest News

Highs in the mid 80s for a few more days.
Few more warm days before much cooler change arrives
Mostly sunny Wednesday. Clouds increase and the warmth sticks around for a few more days.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
A front sliding across the country will provide a change in the way the air feels from coast to...
Another Warm Day Across the Valley