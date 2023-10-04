Dream Room Makeover 2023 reveal

FORTSON, Ga. (WTVM) - A 13-year-old in Fortson is the winner of the 2023 Dream Room Makeover!

The purpose of the annual give-a-way is to recognize and support the child of a local military family. The WTVM crew and participating sponsors surprised the family with the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Check back later to see the final transformation of Haley’s room.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.