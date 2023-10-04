Business Break
Dream Room Makeover 2023 reveal

WTVM Dream Room Makeover 2023
WTVM Dream Room Makeover 2023
By Jason Dennis
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORTSON, Ga. (WTVM) - A 13-year-old in Fortson is the winner of the 2023 Dream Room Makeover!

The purpose of the annual give-a-way is to recognize and support the child of a local military family. The WTVM crew and participating sponsors surprised the family with the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Check back later to see the final transformation of Haley’s room.

Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Auburn minor in custody after alleged assault on North College St.
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
