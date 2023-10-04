Few more warm days before much cooler change arrives
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re still on track to see highs eclipsing 85 degrees, which is above average, through the workweek even as clouds increase Any luck and we’ll get a brief chance of rain before much cooler air arrives over the weekend.
Sunny at first Wednesday followed by a few high clouds in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, still warm and a bit of a breeze. Highs between 85 and 88 degrees.
Mostly clear to partly cloudy Wednesday night. A few of the cooler spots will be in the upper 50s early Thursday but most will probably be in the lower 60s.
A mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Warm and not as breezy. Highs between 84 and 88 degrees.
More clouds Friday with even a few showers possible as a cold front begins to approach the Chattahoochee Valley. While rain amounts don’t look significant, we’re still trying to pin down rain coverage. At this point, it’s expected to be around 20%. Highs still well into the 80s.
Aside from a stray leftover early Saturday, it will be drying out and turning much cooler thanks to our first noteworthy cold front of the season. Expect an increasingly sunny and windy day Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s after starting off in the low to mid 60s. Sunday morning’s temperatures will be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees! Highs mostly in the low 70s during the afternoon despite plenty of sun.
Cool snaps don’t last long this time of year. It will be chilly again Monday morning with lows in the 40s pretty much area-wide followed by highs in the mid 70s with abundant sunshine. The low 80s are expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons with seasonably cool mornings mostly starting to climb into the 50s.
