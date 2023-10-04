Business Break
Lee County Sheriff’s Office hosts National Night Out in Smiths Station

By Justin Brown
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office held its annual National Night Out in Smiths Station on Oct. 3.

The whole event is an annual nationwide event for police officers and law enforcement to be with the community they serve in a different light.

“National Night Out is a chance for us to meet with folks from our community. With families, with children, with just anyone that has a stake, if you will, in the community and certainly in the safety of our communities.” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said. “Having these events is a great opportunity for people to get to know us, for us to get to know our community members, our citizens in our communities that actually are what we’re all about.”

Families from all over Lee County came out to enjoy food and inflatables. They also explored emergency vehicles.

Chasity Hobbs, a mom at the event with her daughter, said they loved the event.

“It’s just something fun to do that’s family-friendly, that’s age appropriate for my daughter who’s 10 and supports law enforcement which our family is very passionate about,” she said.

The event was at Smiths Station Government Center from 5 to 6:30 p.m. CST.

