LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The air is getting cooler and the season is getting spookier! And with spooky season comes Halloween. WTVM has gathered a list of trick-or-treat times in the Valley for all kids and adults to enjoy!

Below is the list:

ALABAMA:

OPELIKA : October 31 from 5 - 8 p.m. CST.

PHENIX CITY : October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m. EST . The Phenix City Police Department will have extra patrols to assist in a safe Halloween experience.



WTVM will continue to update this list as cities and counties continue to release hours for trick-or-treating.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.