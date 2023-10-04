Business Break
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The air is getting cooler and the season is getting spookier! And with spooky season comes Halloween. WTVM has gathered a list of trick-or-treat times in the Valley for all kids and adults to enjoy!

Below is the list:

ALABAMA:
  • OPELIKA: October 31 from 5 - 8 p.m. CST.
  • PHENIX CITY: October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m. EST.
    • The Phenix City Police Department will have extra patrols to assist in a safe Halloween experience.

WTVM will continue to update this list as cities and counties continue to release hours for trick-or-treating.

