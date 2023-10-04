The Lowe’s Foundation awards Columbus Tech with $1 million grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a huge need for construction workers in Georgia, but not enough skilled tradespeople, but The Lowe’s Foundation and Columbus Technical College are working to change that.

Columbus Technical College received $1 million from the Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grants. The college is one of 11 institutions nationwide to receive a Gable Grant.

Columbus Tech President Martha Ann Todd said they already have plans on how they will put the money to use.

‘’That we’re going to be using to develop a mobile construction lab, and we’ll be traveling to locations remote from our campus to provide construction skills training to individuals in a construction career launch program,” she said.

According to Lowe’s divisional merchandise manager Kyle Gunther, there is a significant skill gap that needs to be filled, and he’s hoping that this funding will help bridge it.

‘’Just this year alone, there’s a gap of 546,000 skilled trade workers across the country. So, Lowe’s is committed to working with community partners, through technical colleges as well as nonprofit organizations, to help close that gap,” he said.

Brianna Harrison, a student currently enrolled at Columbus Tech said this is just what the school needed.

‘’And it just feels good like it feels like they want to actually help us. It don’t feel like they just doing it, just here take some money. It feels like they really want to help us,” she said.

Todd said knowing there is a need for construction workers in the Chattahoochee Valley, this mobile construction lab will allow students in surrounding counties an opportunity to pick up new skills.

‘’We have fabulous lab here on campus, but we’ll be able to take some of the same equipment and instruction to remote areas or more remote areas. We can travel to some of our more rural counties or to some of the local high schools who might like to have a dual enrollment program there for a semester, and maybe they don’t have the construction lab,” she said. “So we’re excited about being able to provide more opportunities for students to get into the construction workforce. “

Another organization is also working to close the construction worker shortage. Goodwill is offering free construction classes through a class called Construction Ready.

