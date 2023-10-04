Business Break
Man wanted for armed robbery of credit union in Phenix City, arrested by MCSO

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and the Sex Offender Task Force arrested a man wanted in Phenix City for the armed robbery of Bridgeway Credit Union on Sept. 29.

32-year-old Adam White is also a registered sex offender in Muscogee County.

He is charged with fugitive from justice and robbery first degree.

He has been transported to the Muscogee County Jail and is waiting to be extradited to Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

