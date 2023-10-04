MORE DETAILS: Man facing manslaughter charges murdered on Rigdon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 learned more about a man shot and killed in a Columbus shooting on Rigdon Road, near 10th Street. The victim’s name is Elijah Farral.

23-year-old Elijah Farral is dead after a shooting at the corner of Rigdon Road and 10th Street. Farral is the same man who faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of 18-year-old Sara Holtrop.

The Muscogee County Coroner says this is another life lost and another grieving family.

“They were devastated, and they are still devastated. A young man has been brutally killed, honestly murdered. It’s a homicide. No question about that. They are suffering. No question about that,” said the coroner.

Back in 2021, when Holtrop was killed, News Leader 9 spoke with a friend who said she would be missed, using the same word “devastation” to describe the grief. Farral was out on bond for the manslaughter charge, awaiting trial.

If Farral and Holtrop’s names sound familiar, the case was also the center of the bribery charges against former District Attorney Mark Jones. Jones pleaded guilty to influencing an officer in the case. Coroner Buddy Bryan says this case will not see a court of law, and Holtrop’s family says this way is not justice.

News Leader 9 attempted to reach out to the families for comments, but Holtrop’s family declined, and we haven’t heard back from Farrel’s father.

