Smiths Station Interim Fire Chief repeals September resignation letter

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Turmoil continues among some Smiths Station residents as the Interim Fire Chief resigned in late September but has since rescinded the registration and is continuing as interim chief.

On Sept. 20, Interim Chief Blake Green submitted his registration letter to the Smiths Station Fire Department Protection District Board, claiming it was the best move for him and his family at the time. After no response from the board, he rescinded his registration.

A 22-page letter listing 15 so-called complaints was published to the public on Sept. 2. The letter was signed by “Smiths Station Concerned Citizen.” The writer said, “The leadership within the department has turned a blind eye to an incompetent/complacent board, untrained leaders and individual and personal agendas. The leadership at the department still operates as if it is still the 1970s/1980s where the good-ole-boy system is still in effect.”

The Board of Directors of the Smiths Station Protection District responded to the letter, saying they are in no way connected to the list of complaints.

Green remains in place as the interim chief, and News Leader 9 is told that an Accountability Committee was formed in the most recent board meeting.

“So, the board approved last night to create an accountability committee that will be made up of three members of the public. They have two of the members selected for the committee, and they’re working to fill the third. The goal of that community will be to review the department’s processes, some policies and procedures, things like the fire feed, and to make recommendations on how we can improve our processes and how we conduct business moving forward.”

Green noted Smiths Station Protection is its own separate government entity. They have their own Board of Directors an are not run bu the mayor or county commission.

