Three Hardaway High School Students recognized for outstanding GPA on national stage

By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Muscogee County School District students were awarded for their outstanding achievements today. These students earned some of the highest grade point averages in the nation.

Three out of four Hardaway High School students earned the Big Future 2023 College Board National Recognition Award. Many honoring these students’ accomplishments today, including State Representative Teddy Reese.

Kenyen Hardy was one of the students recognized. He explains how he accomplished his 4.5 GPA.

“Don’t procrastinate, study, take notes in class, and just try to be as balanced as you can,” said Hardy.

The Big Futures program also awards college scholarships to high school students in the Chattahoochee Valley.

For more information on the Big Futures program, click HERE.

