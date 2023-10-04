Update: Ga. Senator Jon Ossoff continues combatting violent crimes with federal grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With shootings happening almost daily in the Chattahoochee Valley, a federal grant from the Department of Justice has been secured by US Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia. The Project Safe Neighborhoods federal grant is geared towards a local gang task force focusing on reducing violent crime incidents.

In the past few weeks, there have been many shootings in the Fountain City, with young victims killed. Senator Jon Ossoff says these crimes must come to an end. A new tool he hopes will help law enforcement in Columbus comes from the Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant.

“Violent crime is impacting communities across Georgia, and better coordination between law enforcement agencies at the federal, state and local level can help us to protect families from gun violence and from gang activity,” said the senator.

Local residents say hearing that lawmakers are working to curb violent crimes gives them a glimmer of hope. People like Megan Beltz say she’s witnessed the violent crimes in the Valley.

“You never know when it’s going to happen... It’ll be good to get it under control a little bit,” Beltz.

Not only does the gang task force help local law officials, but it also helps local prosecutors. Lieutenant Jermey Hattaway, from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division, has seen it work.

“What we’ve seen being successful is that some of these members that have been involved and been successfully prosecuted through the federal system have received a lot more time. I think 820 years and some can be expected up to a live sentence in some cases.”

The gang task force is already meeting on a regular basis. State and local law officials and prosecutors are discussing identifying areas of the community that are plagued by gun violence.

“Citywide, we have a meeting with the US Attorney’s Office and federal agencies about current charges that have been made by state and local agencies that will be reviewed along with their criminal histories. And we will get in one room, once a month, to determine if that means that crime meets its criteria to be prosecuted federally.”

If you have or know any teen you believe may be involved in a gang, the sheriff’s office is giving parents one-on-one training on identifying if their child is involved in gang activity. Call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

