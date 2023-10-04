Business Break
Victim ID’d in deadly Rigdon Road shooting in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Midtown Columbus, where one man has been shot and killed.

The Columbus Police Department says the shooting occurred on Rigdon Road and 10th Street.

Rigdon Road police presence
Rigdon Road police presence
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Elijah Farral. Farral was transported to Columbus Piedmont Regional where he died from his injuries.

It’s unknown at this time if a suspect has been arrested.

