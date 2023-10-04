Victim ID’d in deadly Rigdon Road shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Midtown Columbus, where one man has been shot and killed.

The Columbus Police Department says the shooting occurred on Rigdon Road and 10th Street.

Rigdon Road police presence (Source: WTVM)

Rigdon Road police presence (Source: WTVM)

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Elijah Farral. Farral was transported to Columbus Piedmont Regional where he died from his injuries.

It’s unknown at this time if a suspect has been arrested.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.