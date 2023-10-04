Business Break
WATCH: “We Are Channel 9″ 70th Anniversary anthem

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October 2023 marks 70 years of broadcasting at WTVM.

WTVM signed on the air in October of 1953, as WDAK-TV before the call letters were changed to WTVM years later.

We are marking the milestone with an uplifting tribute to the community we have served throughout the decades. “We Are Channel 9″ is an original song composed in partnership with Stephen Arnold Music. The song is a celebration of our area’s cities, people and spirit.

“We Are Channel 9″ Lyrics

Along the Chattahoochee, this is the place to be. It’s our family and community.

70 years we’ve been together. What could be any better than our old town squares? We just can’t compare.

In the air, through the southern pines, and always there - We are Channel 9.

We are bridges and steeples.

Go Dawgs, Roll Tide and War Eagle!

There’s a pride that runs through here that’s been with us through all these years.

We are dreamers and doers. We are the past and the future. We will see, what will be, there’s so much yet to find - We are Channel 9.

We are the hope like sunshine, willing to give our time cause that’s who we are - a place with heart.

So let’s celebrate all that we’ve done and let it shine - We are Channel 9.

[CHORUS]

You and me, community, we let it shine - We are Channel 9.

CELEBRATING 70 YEARS

Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Auburn minor in custody after alleged assault on North College St.
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
