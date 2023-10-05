Beautifully Hued set to host girls’ empowerment brunch Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teenager with a mission to promote diversity, inclusivity, and for young girls to love themselves, will host an annual event this weekend in the Fountain City.

13-year-old Victoria Watson is the founder of Beautifully Hued. She and her mother founded the organization when Victoria was in the third grade.

The organization is a platform for girls to raise awareness of their uniqueness.

This weekend is their second annual girl’s empowerment brunch with a “My sister’s Keeper theme.”

Watson says she’s proud of how far the organization has come and shares what people can look forward to on Saturday.

”This year, we’re going to have three sessions with different speakers at each session talking about different topics, and we’re going to have a keynote speaker. We’re also going to have some selfie walls. For next year, I see something greater. we have more people than we did last year coming to the brunch so, just building our audience“ said Watson.

News Leader 9′s very own Katrice Nolan will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

Beautifully Hued’s girls’ empowerment brunch is this Saturday, October 7th at Green Island Country Club.

