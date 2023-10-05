Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

CPD preparing to host a multi-day event for National Faith and Blue Weekend.

CPD Bicycle ride flyer
CPD Bicycle ride flyer(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is preparing to participate in the National Faith and Blue Weekend.

The events are slated to take place from October 6th to October 9th, hosted by the CPD.

October 6th: The Columbus Police Department along with faith-based organizations will join together for a 5-mile bicycle ride around the downtown area for fellowship and fun. The community is invited to join in the bicycle ride. Participants must bring their own bicycles and helmets. Participants will meet in the West Parking Lot of the Public Safety Building (510 10th St.). Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. The ride starts at 6 p.m. Participants must sign waivers.

October 7th: The Columbus Police Department is hosting a motorcycle ride honoring the late Corporal Debra Whitley. Riders will meet at Valley of Life Ministries (3021 Sandy Pkwy) at 8 a.m. Kickstands up at 9 a.m. The destination will be the Hamilton Courthouse parking lot (102 N. College St., Hamilton, GA) where there will be a butterfly release in honor of Cpl. Whitley. Participants must sign waivers.

CPD community motorcycle ride flyer
CPD community motorcycle ride flyer(Source: Columbus Police Department)

The National Faith & Blue Weekend, one of the largest police-community outreach events, is returning for the fourth year. It is a national event, originating in Georgia, with activities in communities across the country that bring together law enforcement and residents to build connections, create mutual understanding, and enhance justice and reconciliation.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigdon Road police presence
Victim in deadly Rigdon Road shooting linked to 2021 involuntary manslaughter case
Jadarious Greene
Columbus police ask for public assistance in locating wanted murder suspect
MORE DETAILS: Man facing manslaughter charges murdered on Rigdon Road in Columbus
Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Bennie Joe Haynes
Missing Chambers County man found dead near County Rd. 158

Latest News

Donald Britten
Police locate missing 17-year-old last seen on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Beautifully Hued set to host girls’ empowerment brunch Saturday
Beautifully Hued set to host girls’ empowerment brunch Saturday
Three Hardaway High School Students recognized for outstanding GPA on national stage
Three Hardaway High School Students recognized for outstanding GPA on national stage
Smiths Station Interim Fire Chief repeals September resignation letter