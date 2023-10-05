CPD preparing to host a multi-day event for National Faith and Blue Weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is preparing to participate in the National Faith and Blue Weekend.

The events are slated to take place from October 6th to October 9th, hosted by the CPD.

October 6th: The Columbus Police Department along with faith-based organizations will join together for a 5-mile bicycle ride around the downtown area for fellowship and fun. The community is invited to join in the bicycle ride. Participants must bring their own bicycles and helmets. Participants will meet in the West Parking Lot of the Public Safety Building (510 10th St.). Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. The ride starts at 6 p.m. Participants must sign waivers.

October 7th: The Columbus Police Department is hosting a motorcycle ride honoring the late Corporal Debra Whitley. Riders will meet at Valley of Life Ministries (3021 Sandy Pkwy) at 8 a.m. Kickstands up at 9 a.m. The destination will be the Hamilton Courthouse parking lot (102 N. College St., Hamilton, GA) where there will be a butterfly release in honor of Cpl. Whitley. Participants must sign waivers.

CPD community motorcycle ride flyer (Source: Columbus Police Department)

The National Faith & Blue Weekend, one of the largest police-community outreach events, is returning for the fourth year. It is a national event, originating in Georgia, with activities in communities across the country that bring together law enforcement and residents to build connections, create mutual understanding, and enhance justice and reconciliation.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

