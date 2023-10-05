Business Break
Drunk driving incident causes temporary lockdown at Fox Elementary in Columbus

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fox Elementary in Columbus went on a temporary lockdown after reports of an alleged drunk driver crashed into a vehicle near the school and then ran towards the building.

Muscogee County Schools Director of Communication Kimberly Wright says the temporary lockdown was implemented out of an abundance of caution.

The incident took place around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Columbus police and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office searched for the driver, who they said crashed into at least one vehicle, getting out of his car and running to the school.

Muscogee County sheriff says they arrested the suspect and charged them with drunk driving. The lockdown was lifted a short time after the arrest.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

