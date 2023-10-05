Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Prosecutors say former George Santos campaign treasurer will plead guilty to unspecified charge

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-campaign treasurer for U.S. Rep. George Santos is scheduled to enter a guilty plea to an unspecified felony in connection with the sprawling federal investigation of financial irregularities surrounding the indicted New York Republican.

Nancy Marks is a veteran Long Island political operative. Marks served as the campaign treasurer and close aide to Santos during his two congressional bids. Marks resigned amid growing questions about Santos’ campaign finances and revelations Santos had fabricated much of his life story.

Marks’ plea is scheduled to take place in a Central Islip courtroom Thursday. It comes as Santos faces a 13-count federal indictment centered on charges of money laundering and lying to Congress in an earlier financial disclosure.

Marks and Santos haven’t returned messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigdon Road police presence
Victim in deadly Rigdon Road shooting linked to 2021 involuntary manslaughter case
Jadarious Greene
Columbus police ask for public assistance in locating wanted murder suspect
MORE DETAILS: Man facing manslaughter charges murdered on Rigdon Road in Columbus
Columbus Health Department
Columbus Health Department to close for six days due to building repairs
Bennie Joe Haynes
Missing Chambers County man found dead near County Rd. 158

Latest News

New research is shining a light on the importance of how effective screening can help identify...
Depression screening may identify suicide risk
Donald Britten
Police search for missing 17-year-old last seen on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Smiths Station Interim Fire Chief repeals September resignation letter
Drunk driving incident causes temporary lockdown at Fox Elementary in Columbus
Drunk driving incident causes temporary lockdown at Fox Elementary in Columbus