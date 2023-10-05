Business Break
Friday Front Brings Some Showers; Big Temperature Changes Ahead for the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Feeling more fall-like over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s...
Feeling more fall-like over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees by Sunday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday will feature a cold front moving in that will keep skies mostly cloudy and also bring us a couple of rounds of rain with some showers possible in the morning, and another round of some showers in the afternoon and evening, perhaps lasting into Friday night. Overall rain totals - and the overall coverage - won’t be very high, so don’t anticipate any major concerns. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy, however, if you’re heading to school and work in the morning, or out for dinner, the concert series, or a high school football game Friday evening or night. For the weekend, the much-anticipated cooler air will arrive, knocking highs back into the 70s and lows into the 40s and 50s by Sunday morning. Look for early next week to start off below average, then expect a gradual warming trend through the middle part of next week. Rain coverage will increase a bit by the end of next week, but we will keep you posted as we fine-tune the coverage by that point after another long stretch of dry days.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

