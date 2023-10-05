Man arrested following robbery on Opelika Road in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department arrested a man on robbery charges.

According to officials, on Sept. 29, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officials responded to a bank robbery at the Bridgeway Credit Union on Opelika Rd.

Upon arrival, authorities learned a male entered the credit union and passed the bank teller a note. The suspect then fled the credit union on foot.

The Criminal Investigations Division arrived and began to process the scene.

During the investigation, a lead was developed and the suspect was identified as Adam James Gregory White.

On Tuesday, October 3, White was arrested in Columbus by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. White is currently awaiting extradition to the Russell County Jail.

