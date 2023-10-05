Business Break
1 person injured in shooting on Oates Avenue in Columbus, police confirms

Police, EMS presence on Oates Avenue in Columbus
Police, EMS presence on Oates Avenue in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person has been injured in a shooting on Oates Avenue in Columbus, authorities confirm.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Oates Avenue. Officers received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Details such as what led to the shooting, arrests made, and the victim’s condition are limited at this time.

Stay with us as we continue to gather more information on this scene.

