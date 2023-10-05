1 person injured in shooting on Oates Avenue in Columbus, police confirms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person has been injured in a shooting on Oates Avenue in Columbus, authorities confirm.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Oates Avenue. Officers received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Details such as what led to the shooting, arrests made, and the victim’s condition are limited at this time.

