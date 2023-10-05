Business Break
1 reported injured in shooting on Ft. Benning Rd. in Columbus

Citi Trends police presence
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in south Columbus. One person has been reported injured.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Ft. Benning Road and Shelby Street, near Citi Trends.

Citi Trends police presence(Source: WTVM)

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

News Leader 9 is working to gather more information on the scene.

