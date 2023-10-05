Police search for missing 17-year-old last seen on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the community’s assistance finding a missing teen, last seen in south Columbus.

According to officials, 17-year-old Donald Britten was last seen walking away from his house on Cusseta Road around 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The teen wore a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and red and black shoes. Britten is described as 5′9″ and weighing 120, with dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on this missing person’s whereabouts should contact 991 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449.

