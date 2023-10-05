Business Break
Police search for missing 17-year-old last seen on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus

Donald Britten
Donald Britten(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the community’s assistance finding a missing teen, last seen in south Columbus.

According to officials, 17-year-old Donald Britten was last seen walking away from his house on Cusseta Road around 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The teen wore a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and red and black shoes. Britten is described as 5′9″ and weighing 120, with dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on this missing person’s whereabouts should contact 991 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449.

Rigdon Road police presence
Victim in deadly Rigdon Road shooting linked to 2021 involuntary manslaughter case
Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Auburn minor in custody after alleged assault on North College St.
Jadarious Greene
Columbus police ask for public assistance in locating wanted murder suspect
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
Bennie Joe Haynes
Missing Chambers County man found dead near County Rd. 158
Update: Ga. Senator Jon Ossoff continues combatting violent crimes with federal grant
Three Hardaway High School Students recognized for outstanding GPA on national stage
Smiths Station Interim Fire Chief repeals September resignation letter