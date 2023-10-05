Business Break
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time

Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering big savings on memberships for the next 10 days.

Starting Oct. 5 and running through Oct. 15, Sam’s is offering its Plus level membership for the first year at 50% off to new members. The membership will cost just $55, regularly $110.

Sam’s is also offering its Club level membership for the first year to new members for just $15, regularly $50 – a 70% discount.

Both offers are redeemable in stores and online here.

Sam’s Club Plus members get access to free shipping on most items, free curbside pickup, free select generic prescriptions, and 2% cash back on purchases.

The chain said existing Club members who want to upgrade to Plus can do so in stores now and receive $20 off their purchase of $40 or more.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

