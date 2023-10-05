Troup County inmates facing arson charges following jail fire

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Several inmates have been charged in an arson incident at the Troup County jail.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 4, slightly after 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office was alerted to a possible fire in an inmate’s cell unit at the jail. When officials observed a large amount of smoke in the building, inmate evacuations occurred while the Troup County Fire Department arrived.

The jail staff entered the cell and discovered that inmate uniforms were extinguished and smoldering on the floor. An investigation by Troup County’s Criminal Investigation Division determined that inmates damaged a light fixture to start a fire, which they used to set the jumpsuits on fire.

The following inmates were charged,

Jason Cofield – Arson in the First Degree, Criminal Damage in the 1st Degree, Interference with Government Property, and Riot in a Penal Institute.

Travis Preston Shelnutt - Arson in the First Degree, Criminal Damage in the 1st Degree, Interference with Government Property, and Riot in a Penal Institute.

Michael Dennis Cornett - Riot in a Penal Institute

Edward Anthony Facile - Riot in a Penal Institute

Authorities say the investigation is still active, and further charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.