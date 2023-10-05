Business Break
Warm through Friday before first fall feel of season arrives

Tyler’s forecast
Clouds starting to increase ahead of a cold front. A few showers possible Friday ahead of a weekend cooldown.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer weather fans better cling to the 80s the next couple days before a 10 to 15 degree drop in temperatures moves in over the weekend.

Sunnier earlier in the day followed by a mix of sun and clouds on this Thursday. Winds will be lighter today. Highs between 83 and 88 degrees.

Two more days of 80s before a cooler change arrives for the weekend.
More clouds by evening; turning mostly cloudy tonight. Warmer with a few showers possible after midnight and toward daybreak. Lows in the mid to upper 60s early Friday.

Thursday night activities look dry but cloudier. Very mild.
Partly sunny Friday as we’ll be right ahead of cold front. We’ll have one more day of temperatures maxing out in the 80s. Don’t be surprised if you get a quick shower at anytime Friday or Friday evening. However, don’t expect much, if any of it, to be measurable.

We could get a few showers Friday, but rain amounts look very light.
Mostly sunny, dry, windy and turning much cooler Saturday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s. Sunny and fall-like Sunday with highs near 70 degrees. Morning lows Sunday and Monday will be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees, which is the coolest we’ve been since May!

Feeling more fall-like over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s...
After temperatures stay a little cooler than average Monday, we’ll have seasonable early October weather. Highs return to the 80s in many spots by Tuesday!

About a 3 day cool snap in place over the (3 day) weekend.
