Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Website launches for vacant homes in Beallwood area in Columbus

By Amaya Graham
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a growing problem in the Columbus area. Properties that have fallen behind on taxes are abandoned or deteriorated. The goal now is to find interested investors and developers to update the properties. And to help do that, the Land Bank Authority, in the Columbus real estate office, has launched a brand new website.

“The website lays out those 343 properties in phases. There are eight phases in total. We can’t handle 343 at once, but we can handle Phase I and II,” says Natalie Bouyett with Land Bank Authority.

They’re now accepting bids on their website for Phase I and II in the Beallwood area and south of Wynnton Road. Those bids start as low as $60,000.

“The max is $15,000, and this includes all of the legal fees, the closing cost, all the title clearance fees... The only thing the interested buyer would pay is the bid amount and plus the title insurance they would like.”

Eric Flowers, who purchased a home from Land Bank Authority, says the buying process was straightforward and easy to get through. He says having a rental property is more than just extra income.

“We’re making contributions to a community. And since my wife has ties in Columbus... this gives us an opportunity to play an active role in doing community revitalization,” said Flowers.

If you are interested in these properties, the Land Bank Authority is hosting a workshop on Nov. 1 with all the information you need from real estate to lending.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigdon Road police presence
Victim in deadly Rigdon Road shooting linked to 2021 involuntary manslaughter case
MORE DETAILS: Man facing manslaughter charges murdered on Rigdon Road in Columbus
Jadarious Greene
Columbus police ask for public assistance in locating wanted murder suspect
Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Bennie Joe Haynes
Missing Chambers County man found dead near County Rd. 158

Latest News

Citi Trends police presence
1 reported injured in shooting on Ft. Benning Rd. in Columbus
Women learn how to have balance in the Women of Business Luncheon
Women learning to balance at Women of Business Luncheon in Columbus
A panel of federal judges has made a final decision on which of the three proposed maps Alabama...
Federal court makes final selection for Alabama’s 2024 congressional districts map
Police, EMS presence on Oates Avenue in Columbus
1 person injured in shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus, police confirms