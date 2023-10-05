Website launches for vacant homes in Beallwood area in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a growing problem in the Columbus area. Properties that have fallen behind on taxes are abandoned or deteriorated. The goal now is to find interested investors and developers to update the properties. And to help do that, the Land Bank Authority, in the Columbus real estate office, has launched a brand new website.

“The website lays out those 343 properties in phases. There are eight phases in total. We can’t handle 343 at once, but we can handle Phase I and II,” says Natalie Bouyett with Land Bank Authority.

They’re now accepting bids on their website for Phase I and II in the Beallwood area and south of Wynnton Road. Those bids start as low as $60,000.

“The max is $15,000, and this includes all of the legal fees, the closing cost, all the title clearance fees... The only thing the interested buyer would pay is the bid amount and plus the title insurance they would like.”

Eric Flowers, who purchased a home from Land Bank Authority, says the buying process was straightforward and easy to get through. He says having a rental property is more than just extra income.

“We’re making contributions to a community. And since my wife has ties in Columbus... this gives us an opportunity to play an active role in doing community revitalization,” said Flowers.

If you are interested in these properties, the Land Bank Authority is hosting a workshop on Nov. 1 with all the information you need from real estate to lending.

