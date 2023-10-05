Women learning to balance at Women of Business Luncheon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 100 women gathered in Founders Hall at Columbus State University’s Elizabeth Bradley Center for the Women in Business Luncheon on Oct. 5.

The luncheon was hosted by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

Women arrived before 11 a.m. to check in and network with other professionals at the event. Here’s what two attendees had to say during an interview as they waited to be seated.

Once the guests were seated and served lunch, the guest speaker Ciji Townsend was introduced.

Townsend is a wellness expert, podcast host, public speaker, and creator of the “Balanced Not Busy Community” on social media.

She encouraged women at the event to find balance in their everyday, busy schedules and gave them practical tips on how to do it.

”Know your tools. Be very clear on what you need,” she said. For me, sometimes that’s simply taking a deep breath before I reply to an email,” Townsend said.

Wanda Ebright, an attendee, said she felt “validated” after hearing the message.

”This was just really phenomenal, and I’m really honored to have had a chance to be here. And just thankful to have been able to take in this message because I’m looking forward to applying it to my life right now,” she said.

Townsend encouraged women to follow her Instagram page for more tips on how to be balanced and not busy. You can click here to go to her page.

