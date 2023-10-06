5-year-old Fort Mitchell native to compete in NASCAR event in North Carolina

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recently, Fort Moore hosted Team USA Olympic Trials for professional shooting hopefuls. But this weekend, a young boy from Fort Mitchell took his shot competing in a NASCAR race.

Five-year-old Grayson Payne is still riding on training wheels, but he’s headed out of town for a competitive race to drive a small race car called a Quarter-midget at 30 miles per hour all by himself.

“It’s Charolette’s Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Youth Series,” said Grayson’s dad.

It’s been less than a year, but since December 2022, young Grayson has been an 8th-Quarter Midget Racing Competition in more than five competitions. For the first time, he’s NASCAR-bound.

His dad says his family has a history of racing, and Grayson caught the bug early.

Needless to say, it’s all about “Grayson Racing,” and he knows what it takes to win.

Grayson’s family and the Fort Mitchell community are rooting for him during this weekend’s youth series in North Carolina. But while everyone wants a big win. Grayson’s dad has one wish for his son.

“Honestly, I just want him to go and have fun. He’s young, so I’m not worried about much. He’s having fun, so that’s all that matters to me.”

The 8th Quarter Midget Racing Youth Series will be held at Charolette’s Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 8. To keep up with Grayson and his journey, click here.

