Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

5-year-old Fort Mitchell native to compete in NASCAR event in North Carolina

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recently, Fort Moore hosted Team USA Olympic Trials for professional shooting hopefuls. But this weekend, a young boy from Fort Mitchell took his shot competing in a NASCAR race.

Five-year-old Grayson Payne is still riding on training wheels, but he’s headed out of town for a competitive race to drive a small race car called a Quarter-midget at 30 miles per hour all by himself.

“It’s Charolette’s Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Youth Series,” said Grayson’s dad.

It’s been less than a year, but since December 2022, young Grayson has been an 8th-Quarter Midget Racing Competition in more than five competitions. For the first time, he’s NASCAR-bound.

His dad says his family has a history of racing, and Grayson caught the bug early.

Needless to say, it’s all about “Grayson Racing,” and he knows what it takes to win.

Grayson’s family and the Fort Mitchell community are rooting for him during this weekend’s youth series in North Carolina. But while everyone wants a big win. Grayson’s dad has one wish for his son.

“Honestly, I just want him to go and have fun. He’s young, so I’m not worried about much. He’s having fun, so that’s all that matters to me.”

The 8th Quarter Midget Racing Youth Series will be held at Charolette’s Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 8. To keep up with Grayson and his journey, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigdon Road police presence
Victim in deadly Rigdon Road shooting linked to 2021 involuntary manslaughter case
MORE DETAILS: Man facing manslaughter charges murdered on Rigdon Road in Columbus
Jadarious Greene
Columbus police ask for public assistance in locating wanted murder suspect
Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Bennie Joe Haynes
Missing Chambers County man found dead near County Rd. 158

Latest News

A panel of federal judges has made a final decision on which of the three proposed maps Alabama...
Federal court makes final selection for Alabama’s congressional districts map
Shinhwa announces new expansion to bring jobs to Auburn
Shinhwa announces new expansion to bring jobs to Auburn
Citi Trends police presence
1 reported injured in shooting on Ft. Benning Rd. in Columbus
Women learn how to have balance in the Women of Business Luncheon
Women learning to balance at Women of Business Luncheon in Columbus