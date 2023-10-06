Auburn man arrested on multiple counts of card fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department has arrested a man on two counts of fraudulent card use.

According to officials, the arrest stems from police receiving a report of fraudulent card charges on Sept. 30th. They say a victim reported that the card was lost or stolen near the 100 block of North College Street on Sept. 29th, and had been used to make multiple fraudulent charges in the Auburn area.

18-year-old Augustas Maverick Hancock was developed as a suspect and they say after further investigation, Hancock was arrested in connection with the fraudulent card purchases.

Hancock was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $3,000 bond.

