Auburn man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle crash in east Alabama has left one man dead.

Eufaula police say the accident - involving a motorcycle and car - happened around 2 p.m. CST near the intersection of Paul Parkway and Eufaula Avenue.

63-year-old John Warburton, of Auburn, was taken to Medical Center Barbour and died shortly after arriving.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police are investigating the case.

