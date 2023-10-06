Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Eufaula

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle crash in east Alabama has left one man dead.

Eufaula police say the accident - involving a motorcycle and car - happened around 2 p.m. CST near the intersection of Paul Parkway and Eufaula Avenue.

63-year-old John Warburton, of Auburn, was taken to Medical Center Barbour and died shortly after arriving.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police are investigating the case.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police, EMS presence on Oates Avenue in Columbus
1 person injured in shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus, police confirms
Citi Trends police presence
1 reported injured in shooting on Ft. Benning Rd. in Columbus
MORE DETAILS: Man facing manslaughter charges murdered on Rigdon Road in Columbus
Drunk driving incident causes temporary lockdown at Fox Elementary in Columbus
Drunk driving incident causes temporary lockdown at Fox Elementary in Columbus

Latest News

Auburn man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Eufaula
Man arrested following robbery on Opelika Road in Phenix City
Man arrested following robbery on Opelika Road in Phenix City
Harris County superintendent announces plans to retire following school year
Harris County superintendent announces plans to retire following school year
A LaFayette man has died following an ATV crash in Chambers County.
LaFayette man dies following ATV crash in Chambers County