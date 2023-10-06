Business Break
Beautiful Fall Weekend Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Lows Sunday morning will be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather for this weekend looks absolutely perfect if you are a fan of fall temperatures. Highs will drop to the mid 70s on Saturday and upper 60s and lower 70s on Sunday - the coolest day out of this stretch. Look for the morning lows to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday with 40s early Sunday morning - quite chilly if you’re heading out for church or any morning plans. Both days will feature a full supply of sunshine and absolutely dry weather. Going into early next week, the morning lows will still be in the 40s early Monday, but warming up to the 60s in many spots by early Thursday. Look for sunshine early on, but increasing clouds by next Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s Monday, but we should see those lower 80s back by Tuesday and Wednesday in many spots. The next rain chances look to move in by Thursday and Friday, but we’ll have to fine-tune the coverage as we get closer. As of right now, it looks like Friday may be the wettest day with a 30-40% coverage of rain, and all of this will be followed by another shot of cooler air by next weekend.

