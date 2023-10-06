Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

City of Eufaula set to host its annual ‘Eufaula Fest’ this weekend

By Justin Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s surely the time of year for pumpkin patches and fall festivals and the City of Eufaula is preparing for its annual Eufaula Fest. Eufala Fest is happening this weekend in downtown Eufauala’s historic district featuring 72 vendors.

This weekend is a weekend that all of Eufaula looks forward to. Formally known as Indian Summer, Eufaula Fest is an annual festival that takes place in downtown Eufaula. Indian Summer went on for over 50 years and it has continued as Eufula Fest for the past 5 years.

This year, the event is set to showcase vendors that will display and sell arts and crafts and items such as food, games, wooden toys, and baked goods. This event is hosted by the Eufaula Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Ann Sparks says she loves Eufaula Fest and people count on it.

“It’s just a hometown festival-type atmosphere. People get excited and they count on it. It’s fun.” said Sparks.

Eufaula Fest will take place on Randolph Street in downtown’s Historic District. The road will be closed and the entire festival is walkable. One special part of the festival this year is a new category of vendors called “Made In the South” that will include homemade goods. There will also be games and activities for kids.

“We have a category called Made In the South, that is beef jerky, honey, pepper jelly, things like that. We’ll have food, fine arts, award-winning arts, and kids’ activities. All of the kid’s activities are free.” said Eddy Morris.

Saundra Williams and Eddy Morris are set up their vendors today and they are excited for this year’s festival.

“Well, you know, it’s such a great time of the year that they have this here, in October. The weather is going to be perfect tomorrow, a little windy maybe. The festivities, all the art that is super here, all the craftsman, you just wouldn’t believe some of the things you’ll see here.” said Williams

“Just come by and see us. You don’t want to miss the variety of toys that we have, and everything else that’s out there. I understand there are going to be artists who will be demonstrating their artwork. So, come and check us out.” said Morris.

Eufaula Fest will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. central time and, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. central time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police, EMS presence on Oates Avenue in Columbus
1 person injured in shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus, police confirms
Citi Trends police presence
1 reported injured in shooting on Ft. Benning Rd. in Columbus
MORE DETAILS: Man facing manslaughter charges murdered on Rigdon Road in Columbus
Drunk driving incident causes temporary lockdown at Fox Elementary in Columbus
Drunk driving incident causes temporary lockdown at Fox Elementary in Columbus

Latest News

Clean up the Chattahoochee Valley in ‘Help The Hooch’ event the first week of October
Local schools participate in ‘Help the Hooch’ clean-up event
Two brothers biking 185 miles to raise money for homeless veterans
Two brothers biking 185 miles to raise money for homeless veterans
House of Heroes repairs 70th home of year for widow of veteran
House of Heroes hosts 4th annual Bids and Bubbly
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley