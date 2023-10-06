City of Eufaula set to host its annual ‘Eufaula Fest’ this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s surely the time of year for pumpkin patches and fall festivals and the City of Eufaula is preparing for its annual Eufaula Fest. Eufala Fest is happening this weekend in downtown Eufauala’s historic district featuring 72 vendors.

This weekend is a weekend that all of Eufaula looks forward to. Formally known as Indian Summer, Eufaula Fest is an annual festival that takes place in downtown Eufaula. Indian Summer went on for over 50 years and it has continued as Eufula Fest for the past 5 years.

This year, the event is set to showcase vendors that will display and sell arts and crafts and items such as food, games, wooden toys, and baked goods. This event is hosted by the Eufaula Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Ann Sparks says she loves Eufaula Fest and people count on it.

“It’s just a hometown festival-type atmosphere. People get excited and they count on it. It’s fun.” said Sparks.

Eufaula Fest will take place on Randolph Street in downtown’s Historic District. The road will be closed and the entire festival is walkable. One special part of the festival this year is a new category of vendors called “Made In the South” that will include homemade goods. There will also be games and activities for kids.

“We have a category called Made In the South, that is beef jerky, honey, pepper jelly, things like that. We’ll have food, fine arts, award-winning arts, and kids’ activities. All of the kid’s activities are free.” said Eddy Morris.

Saundra Williams and Eddy Morris are set up their vendors today and they are excited for this year’s festival.

“Well, you know, it’s such a great time of the year that they have this here, in October. The weather is going to be perfect tomorrow, a little windy maybe. The festivities, all the art that is super here, all the craftsman, you just wouldn’t believe some of the things you’ll see here.” said Williams

“Just come by and see us. You don’t want to miss the variety of toys that we have, and everything else that’s out there. I understand there are going to be artists who will be demonstrating their artwork. So, come and check us out.” said Morris.

Eufaula Fest will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. central time and, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. central time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.