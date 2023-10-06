Business Break
Columbus police searching for woman last seen near Acacia Drive in Columbus

Jessica Rachele Maddox
Jessica Rachele Maddox(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to officials, Jessica Rachele Maddox was last seen on Wednesday, October 4th at approximately 1 p.m. near the 4100 block of Acacia Drive. They say she was last seen driving her blue 2012 Mercedes C350 bearing Georgia Tag # CQS7624. Her clothing description is unknown.

Jessica Rachele Maddox car
Jessica Rachele Maddox car(Source: Columbus Police Department)

If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911 or Detective K. McFarland at 706-580-9696.

