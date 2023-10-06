Business Break
Harris County superintendent announces plans to retire following school year

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District superintendent has announced plans to retire at the end of the current school year.

Couch’s journey with the district began years ago where he served as the principal of Harris County High School. He emerged from retirement to step into the role of interim superintendent.

“This group of people, and many who have served here during the last 20 years, have worked really hard to make the Harris County School District better,” Couch shared as he reflected on his tenure. “I’m pleased and excited to have had the opportunity to work with those people to advance the district. I’m immensely grateful for the chance to have worked with this incredible team, ensuring our students have every opportunity to succeed academically and beyond.”

The announcement of his retirement at this time allows the Harris County School District to commence a thorough and thoughtful search for the next superintendent. Couch will continue to serve through the end of this school year, allowing for a seamless transition.

As Couch embarks on this new chapter, the Harris County School District acknowledges his significant contributions and wishes him a retirement filled with happiness and endless adventures.

