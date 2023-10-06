Harris County superintendent announces plans to retire following school year

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District superintendent has announced plans to retire at the end of the current school year.

“With his guiding hand, Roger Couch navigated the district through substantial change, growth, and challenges, including the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were fortunate and blessed to have Mr. Couch come out of retirement to serve as superintendent in a time of need. His leadership during challenging times has been invaluable. We wish him an enjoyable retirement, and he will always be welcome to be a part of the Harris County School District.”

Couch’s journey with the district began years ago where he served as the principal of Harris County High School. He emerged from retirement to step into the role of interim superintendent.

“This group of people, and many who have served here during the last 20 years, have worked really hard to make the Harris County School District better,” Couch shared as he reflected on his tenure. “I’m pleased and excited to have had the opportunity to work with those people to advance the district. I’m immensely grateful for the chance to have worked with this incredible team, ensuring our students have every opportunity to succeed academically and beyond.”

The announcement of his retirement at this time allows the Harris County School District to commence a thorough and thoughtful search for the next superintendent. Couch will continue to serve through the end of this school year, allowing for a seamless transition.

As Couch embarks on this new chapter, the Harris County School District acknowledges his significant contributions and wishes him a retirement filled with happiness and endless adventures.

