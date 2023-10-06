Business Break
House of Heroes hosts 4th annual Bids and Bubbly

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus-based non-profit had a special event Thursday night - raising thousands of dollars to help do home renovations for area veterans and military widows, at no cost to them.

House of the Heroes Chattahoochee Valley chapter held their 4th annual “Bids and Bubbly” at the Country Club of Columbus. There were products up for silent auction, then people made bids for big prizes in the live auction.

Sports leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe helped out with that portion of the night. News Leader 9 had a table at the event to support House of Heroes and their efforts.

The grand prize in a raffle was a week-long trip to Tuscany, Italy.

House of Heroes have helped hundreds of local veterans fix up their homes in the last decade.

