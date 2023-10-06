Business Break
LaFayette man dies following ATV crash in Chambers County

A LaFayette man has died following an ATV crash in Chambers County.
A LaFayette man has died following an ATV crash in Chambers County.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A LaFayette man has died following an ATV crash in Chambers County.

On Wednesday, October 4 around 4:40 p.m., a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle has claimed the life of a LaFayette man.

53-year-old Bennie J. Haynes was fatally injured when the Honda Rancher ATV he was operating left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and landed on Haynes.

Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 160 near Chambers County 158 in Chambers County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

