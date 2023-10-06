Light showers or drizzle around Friday; Big fall change over weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a cold front approaches, it will end our week-long stretch of highs in the mid to upper 80s after today. There will be some extremely light rain or drizzle around Friday.

Clouds and some sun Friday; we’ll call it partly sunny. Passing light showers or drizzle throughout the day in spots. A lot of the moisture will be evaporating before it reaches the ground so don’t go expecting any good measurable rain. Highs in the low 80s north, mid 80s in Columbus and points south.

Light showers at best around parts of the Valley; rain isn't expected to amount to anything in most spots. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy with a continued chance of a few brief showers this evening and tonight. Rain coverage around 30%. Rain ends by 5 AM Saturday. Lows early Saturday will be near 60 degrees, upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

Could see a quick shower and some drizzle tonight for high school football. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Aside from a few clouds early in spots, turning sunny Saturday. Breezy and cooler with a sharp drop in humidity that raises the fire danger. Outdoor burning is banned in many spots and/or highly discouraged. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A sunny, drier and much cooler weekend. The coolest weather will be early Sunday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The coolest air of the season so far will be felt Sunday and Monday morning with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees... a definite chill in the air! Despite full sun Sunday, highs will only be near 70 degrees; the cooler spots north will stay in the upper 60s.

Lows Sunday morning will be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The best chance of 40s area-wide will be Monday morning with lighter winds. A sunny and pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures begin to warm up from there to more seasonable levels. Highs return to the low 80s by Tuesday. Overnight lows could be in the 60s by mid to late week. We’ll be watching rain chances late next week. They could go up as we get closer and we may have a better potential of beneficial rains if things line up right!

The cool snap departs by Tuesday of next week. Things stay mostly dry until maybe late next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

