Local schools participate in ‘Help the Hooch’ clean-up event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people across Georgia from young to old are cleaning up rivers and streams all in an effort to save ocean life. Help the Hooch and Keep Columbus Beautiful has tasked several schools in the valley to keep Columbus beautiful.

The principal says helping the hooch was right up their alley, with it being a part of their STEAM initiative.

“Help the Hooch” is a two-day event at various cleaning sites throughout the Chattahoochee Valley, including Muscogee, Harris, and Russell Counties. Park Elementary School is one of the schools participating in this initiative.

Park Elementary Principal Allyson Douthit said they want their students to understand the empathy that it takes to make our world a better place.

‘’ Well we’re just really excited to be able to be a part of a bigger project that’s going on all over the state of Georgia, and how it contributes to not just the Chattahoochee River, but it’s blowing all the way into the ocean so it’s worldwide. We’re really excited that the kids are getting to be able to do something like this,’’ said Douthit.

We spoke with some Park Elementary students, and most of them enjoyed making the environment a better place.

“Because when you help out the community it just gives you a little good feeling about it’' said Park Elementary Student Ansley Collins.

If you would like to be a part of helping the hooch, you can participate this Saturday. Anyone can volunteer in a community cleanup at local parks from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

