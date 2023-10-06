Two brothers biking 185 miles to raise money for homeless veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two brothers are taking to the road for a massive challenge on bikes to help homeless veterans in Columbus get on their feet and stay on track.

The Plummer Home launched a campaign named “Restore Our Heroes Challenge” to raise money to give the first makeover to their men’s shelter in 13 years and the brothers are biking to spread the word. The home on 18th street was built more than 100 years ago.

“It’s fun and it’s easy to help raise awareness and support for something that hardly anybody would say no they didn’t want to help that,” said Kevin Loncher, the owner of Ranger Rags and a volunteer for The Plummer Home.

Loncher, an army veteran, and his brother Bill Bosworth, who served in the Marines, are halfway through a 185-mile cycling trip from Cumberland, Maryland to Arlington, Virginia.

They’re taking their mountain bikes across Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, hoping to raise thousands for The Plummer Home, serving homeless veterans in The Fountain City.

“These are people that served with me, before me, and after me, and they are deserving of our help. Chaplain Plummer did it and that’s why our whole leadership team is doing it now,” said Loncher.

The vision is to give a new look to the four bedrooms, the kitchen, the main hallway, the meeting room, and the front porch of the men’s home.

Organization leaders said the changes will bring a sense of pride to the veterans.

“It brings them back to where they need to be, being proud of who they are and what they are and what they’ve done for our country,” chairman of The Plummer Home, Greg Jordan said.

After renting it for a while, the non-profit now owns The Plummer Home on 18th Street, and they want to make it their own.

“When you own it, you put back in what you need to do to bring it completely back to revitalize it completely back to restoring it. So the full ownership has given us the full throttle,” Jordan said.

Jordan said The Plummer Home has served 550 of our nation’s heroes. Army veteran Robert Serrins is one of those who’s been served.

“The Plummer House is what helped me get back on my feet and help me with my medical issues,” Serrins said. If it wasn’t for this place right here and Columbus we’d be in a lot of trouble.”

On their bike adventure, Loncher said so far they’ve raised $2,500 in donations in two days, and they hope to raise $10,000.

When the brothers make it to mile marker zero in Arlington on Oct. 7, their sister Jen will be waiting on them. It will be the first time Loncher meets his long-lost sibling.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.