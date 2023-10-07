Community united in ‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and another 11 million are serving as unpaid caregivers. Yesterday, people in the Fountain City came together to “Walk to end Alzheimer’s.”

The event included a promise garden ceremony, where people held up flowers to illustrate their experience with Alzheimer’s, and a pledge to continue the fight to find a cure.

News Leader 9′s very own Barbara Gauthier hosted the event which ended with a walk from Broadway down to the Riverwalk area and back.

Participants said it’s important to support Alzheimer’s patients, their caregivers, and research in hopes of finding a cure.

“That is why it’s the awareness. We want people to talk about it, elevate it, go see your doctor, get diagnosed because now we have some treatment and we’re very excited,” said CEO of Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia Linda Davidson.

More than 55-thousand dollars were raised in Columbus during tonight’s walk which is one of the largest fundraising efforts for the Alzheimer’s Association nationwide.

