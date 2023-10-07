Business Break
Community united in ‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’ event

By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and another 11 million are serving as unpaid caregivers. Yesterday, people in the Fountain City came together to “Walk to end Alzheimer’s.”

The event included a promise garden ceremony, where people held up flowers to illustrate their experience with Alzheimer’s, and a pledge to continue the fight to find a cure.

News Leader 9′s very own Barbara Gauthier hosted the event which ended with a walk from Broadway down to the Riverwalk area and back.

Participants said it’s important to support Alzheimer’s patients, their caregivers, and research in hopes of finding a cure.

“That is why it’s the awareness. We want people to talk about it, elevate it, go see your doctor, get diagnosed because now we have some treatment and we’re very excited,” said CEO of Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia Linda Davidson.

More than 55-thousand dollars were raised in Columbus during tonight’s walk which is one of the largest fundraising efforts for the Alzheimer’s Association nationwide.

For more information on Alzheimer's, click HERE.

City of Eufaula set to host its annual ‘Eufaula Fest’ this weekend
Clean up the Chattahoochee Valley in ‘Help The Hooch’ event the first week of October
Local schools participate in ‘Help the Hooch’ clean-up event
Two brothers biking 185 miles to raise money for homeless veterans
House of Heroes repairs 70th home of year for widow of veteran
House of Heroes hosts 4th annual Bids and Bubbly