Faith and Blue Bicycle Ride brings community, law enforcement together

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the largest police-community outreach events is happening nationwide for the next couple of days. National Faith and Blue Weekend is underway for the third year.

The Columbus Police Department and local faith-based organizations are coming together to build stronger relationships within the community.

The Faith and Blue Bicycle Ride is one of those events for fellowship and fun.

The third annual Faith and Blue kicked off on Oct. 6 with a 5-mile family-friendly bike ride.

Riders shifted gears down 5th Avenue and other streets in Downtown Columbus to show their support for law enforcement.

Columbus police sergeant Angela Florence said the ride is a chance to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the community with an emphasis on the positives in Columbus.

“We’re always trying to build trust relationships, with the citizens we serve and this is just a laid-back fun ride,” she said.

Florence said a bond with the community is important.

“If they trust us we work better as a community, as a united front,” Florence said.

Faith and Blue started in 2020 in hopes of showing the partnership with law enforcement and the largest community resource, churches.

Valley of Life Ministries came to the ride. Their pastor, Eddie Florence, who is also the husband of Angela, said he wanted to show that churches are engaged.

“With things that are going on, t city it’s so important to see that we get out of the buildings and we came and show our faces in the community and show that we care,” Eddie said.

Grace Baptist Church pastor, Seth Hon, said the ride sets an example for their younger riders.

“We are letting them (Law Enforcement) know how much we appreciate them, and letting them (youth) see that they’re just real people. They’re just like us in the community,” said Hon.

Faith and Blue continued on Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. with a memorial motorcycle ride honoring Corporal Debra Whitley. Riders met at Valley of Life Ministries on Sandy Parkway in Columbus.

The ride finished in the Hamilton Courthouse parking lot with a butterfly release in remembrance of Whitley.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.