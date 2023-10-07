GBI investigating death of suspect while in CPD custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident involving two Columbus police officers and the death of a suspect who had been placed in their custody.

The Columbus Police Department posted a statement on behalf of Mayor Skip Henderson on Facebook about the incident.

Police say the unidentified person and two Columbus police officers were involved in a traffic accident Thursday night.

Officials say, the person was taken into custody and later died at a local hospital.

It is unclear what time or where the incident happened or what the person may have died from, no other details were released at this time.

Police say Mayor Henderson will speak on the case after the investigation is done.

