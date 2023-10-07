Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

GBI investigating death of suspect while in CPD custody

By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident involving two Columbus police officers and the death of a suspect who had been placed in their custody.

The Columbus Police Department posted a statement on behalf of Mayor Skip Henderson on Facebook about the incident.

Police say the unidentified person and two Columbus police officers were involved in a traffic accident Thursday night.

Officials say, the person was taken into custody and later died at a local hospital.

It is unclear what time or where the incident happened or what the person may have died from, no other details were released at this time.

Police say Mayor Henderson will speak on the case after the investigation is done.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we press for more details.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Rachele Maddox
Columbus police searching for woman last seen near Acacia Drive in Columbus
Augustas Maverick Hancock
Auburn man arrested on multiple counts of card fraud
Citi Trends police presence
1 reported injured in shooting on Ft. Benning Rd. in Columbus
Police, EMS presence on Oates Avenue in Columbus
1 person injured in shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus, police confirms
Southwest vs Spencer (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 5-7 scores & highlights

Latest News

GBI investigating death of suspect while in CPD custody
Jessica Rachele Maddox
Columbus police searching for woman last seen near Acacia Drive in Columbus
City of Eufaula set to host its annual ‘Eufaula Fest’ this weekend
City of Eufaula set to host its annual ‘Eufaula Fest’ this weekend
Local schools participate in ‘Help the Hooch’ clean-up event