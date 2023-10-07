St. Francis hosts Breast Cancer Awareness event at hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, St. Francis Emory Hospital focused on early detection in its kickoff event on Oct. 6.

In a sea of pink at their Bulter Pavilion, health experts stressed the importance of mammograms and self-breast exams.

According to BreastCancer.org, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes.

Detecting, treating, and finally defeating breast cancer for women living in the Chattahoochee Valley was the big takeaway in the message given.

Their goal is always to find breast cancer at its smallest sign to allow that flexibility for the most conserved of the patient.

Pink was worn in solidarity with breast cancer patients and survivors.

