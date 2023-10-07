Business Break
A Sunny and Cool Weekend for the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front that brought rain and clouds yesterday has set the Valley for real fall-like conditions this weekend. Today expect lots of sunshine with temperatures warming up to the mid-70s. The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather warning for today due to the windy and very dry conditions the Valley is experiencing today.  Waking up tomorrow, there will definitely be a chill in the air. Lows Sunday morning are forecasted to be in the upper 40s before temperatures eventually warm up to the low 70s. The sunshine extends into Sunday and the first part of the work week, but clouds and rain return by the middle of the week. Coverage ranges between 20-30% on Wednesday and Thursday and increases to 40-50% on Friday. This rain is the result of another frontal boundary that will move across the Valley, and it’s forecasted to bring cool and dry conditions next weekend ( just like how the front yesterday cooled the Valley off this weekend). Next week temperatures remain nice and pleasant in the upper 70s to low 80s!

