Sunny Skies and Cool Temperatures Sunday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanks to the cold front that worked through the region on Friday, we are currently sitting between 5 to 10 degrees below where we were at this time yesterday. We will experience cooler temperatures for Saturday and Sunday night with low temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s and clear skies.

Taste of Fall Low Temperatures
Taste of Fall Low Temperatures(WTVM Weather)

Sunday high temperatures will be on the cooler side in the lower-70s with some locations in our northern counties not reaching 70. On Sunday due to some breezy and dry conditions, as well as the ongoing drought, some locations still remain under a red flag warning, in which burning is highly discouraged.  Monday will still have temperatures slightly below average in the upper-70s; however, Tuesday temperatures are expected to be in the upper-70s to low-80s. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will all experience sunny to mostly sunny conditions with no rain forecast.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage increases as we head into mid-week with rain coverage on Wednesday and Thursday between 20-30% and Friday between 30-40%. The rain is associated with frontal boundaries that will work through the region, leaving behind temperatures in mid-70s and drier conditions heading into next weekend.

