Another Cool and Sunny Day for the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cool and clear start to your work week with low temperatures Monday morning in the mid- to upper-40s; however, things will warm to the mid- to upper-70s by the afternoon. Tuesday will bring temperatures to right near average for this time of year in the low-80s. On Monday expect lots of sunshine and on Tuesday partly cloudy conditions will return, both days will remain dry, but as we head towards the middle of the week, rain coverage begins to increase.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

Wednesday through Friday expect rain coverage to be between 20-40% thanks to frontal boundaries that will move through the region. Locations across the Chattahoochee Valley need the rain, as some locations are in a moderate drought. Heading into next weekend expect dry and cool conditions once again thanks to another cold front that will move through the Valley at the end of this new work week. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the mid-70s thanks to clouds and the chance for showers across the area.

Afternoon Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Saturday and Sunday expect temperatures in the low- to mid-70s with drier and sunnier conditions!

