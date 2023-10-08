Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Another Cool and Sunny Day for the Valley

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cool and clear start to your work week with low temperatures Monday morning in the mid- to upper-40s; however, things will warm to the mid- to upper-70s by the afternoon. Tuesday will bring temperatures to right near average for this time of year in the low-80s. On Monday expect lots of sunshine and on Tuesday partly cloudy conditions will return, both days will remain dry, but as we head towards the middle of the week, rain coverage begins to increase.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

Wednesday through Friday expect rain coverage to be between 20-40% thanks to frontal boundaries that will move through the region. Locations across the Chattahoochee Valley need the rain, as some locations are in a moderate drought. Heading into next weekend expect dry and cool conditions once again thanks to another cold front that will move through the Valley at the end of this new work week. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the mid-70s thanks to clouds and the chance for showers across the area.

Afternoon Temperatures
Afternoon Temperatures(WTVM Weather)

Saturday and Sunday expect temperatures in the low- to mid-70s with drier and sunnier conditions!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
38-year-old dies while in custody due to alleged medical issues
Jessica Rachele Maddox
Columbus police searching for woman last seen near Acacia Drive in Columbus
Wynnton Rd house fire
Wynnton Rd opens following aftermath of Columbus house fire
Southwest vs Spencer (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 5-7 scores & highlights
Augustas Maverick Hancock
Auburn man arrested on multiple counts of card fraud

Latest News

3-Day Forecast AM
The Cool Sunny Conditions Continue
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Taste of Fall Low Temperatures
Sunny Skies and Cool Temperatures Sunday
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
A Sunny and Cool Weekend for the Valley