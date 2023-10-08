Chattahoochee Valley community gathers for day two of “Help the Hooch’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Volunteers across the Peach State are rolled up their sleeves to keep the Chattahoochee River “peachy” clean.

The two-day event is officially over with roughly over 6,000 participants during the event. Saturday was the Community Cleanup with sites in Phenix City, Columbus, and Harris County all to clean up the Chattahoochee Valley.

Community cleanup of the 29th Annual Help the Hooch event started early Saturday morning with sites throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. Two of those sites were at Lakebottom and Flat Rock Park.

“So we have about 20 different locations, and volunteers come out and pick up trash along the creeks and Riverwalk,” said Columbus Water Work’s Jennifer Medina.

All ages got involved with a few finding some interesting items during the cleanup. Some of the items included a diaper full of poop and a pregnancy test, and a full-screen door.

One group of Girl Scouts split into 4 groups, to spread out in Flat Rock Park and they collected 5 bags of trash.

“It has a lot of stuff in the waters where the main area is, and so it’s just really important we come out here every year and just help clean that up. So that it’s nice for people and nature,” said Volunteer Girl Scout Eve Woodworth.

After the cleanup, volunteers met up at Golden Park for a big thank you from organizations of the event.

The festival was held for the first time since the pandemic and it gave those who participated a chance to dance, eat, meet with local vendors, and win raffle prizes.

“It’s just a good time and see all the volunteers and just celebrate. And then learn about the different things that Columbus has to help keep the environment good.” said volunteer Tamara Scott.

Representatives with Keep Columbus Beautiful say that although the event is over, if you see trash pick it up and always recycle.

