Columbus Police searching for missing woman last seen near 20th Ave., Cusseta Rd. in Columbus

Treviana Cunnigham
Treviana Cunnigham(Source: CPD)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman last seen near 20th Ave and Cusseta Rd in Columbus.

According to officials, 29-year-old Treviana Cunnigham was last seen on Saturday, October 7th. Her clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information concerning Cunningham’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or 706-587-8839.

