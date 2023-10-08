The Cool Sunny Conditions Continue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s definitely a chill in the air across the Valley! The cold air from Friday’s front really settled in this morning as temperatures are in the 40s which is a 15-25° difference from low temperatures yesterday morning! Today will be similar to yesterday with the sunny skies and below-average temperatures, but today’s highs only warm up to the low 70s. Monday will still have temperatures slightly below average with the morning low in the upper 40s and upper-70s later in the day. The sunshine extends into the first part of the work week, but clouds and rain return by the middle of the week. The rain returns Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with coverage between 20-40% each day. This rain is the result of another frontal boundary that will move across the Valley, and it’s forecasted to bring cool and dry conditions next weekend ( just like how the front yesterday cooled the Valley off this weekend). Next week temperatures remain nice and pleasant in the upper 70s to low 80s!

