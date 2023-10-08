Business Break
Man arrested in connection to Phenix City homicide investigation that left 1 person dead

Michael James Mayberry Jr
Michael James Mayberry Jr(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, 20-year-old Michael James Mayberry Jr. was arrested in connection to a Phenix City homicide that left one person dead.

According to officials, on October 8th, at approximately 1:57 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a call at 501 16th Ave in reference to a person being shot.

They say upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male later identified as Brakevious Williams, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began an investigation. During the course of the investigation, they say a suspect was developed through leads. Mayberry was arrested in Columbus by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Marshal’s Task Force officers and charged with murder.

Mayberry is currently awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

